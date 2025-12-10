James Gunn and DC Studios shared a new poster with a new motto for the upcoming Supergirl movie.

The poster shows Milly Alcock’s Supergirl wearing a trench coat over her outfit with headphones around her neck. The Superman logo is spray painted behind her.

In the bottom left corner of the poster the new motto states, “Truth. Justice. Whatever.”

Gunn shared the poster to social media using the film’s motto.

Many of the reactions were overwhelmingly negative. One person wrote, “This is going to suck isn’t it.”

Adam Krigler commented, “Whatever indeed.”

Others replied with the motto’s own apathy, “Whatever indeed.”

Another posted, “‘Whatever’ is also my response to this film and terrible marketing.”

