James Gunn signaled that Peacemaker will not receive a season three following the show’s season two finale.

In a virtual press conference moderated by Variety, Gunn shared that there are no plans for a third season of the show despite a cliffhanger that sees Peacemaker kidnapped by Rick Flag Sr. and thrown into Salvation, a prison planet for metahumans, for revenge against Peacemaker killing Rick Flag Jr. “This is about the other stories in which this [cliffhanger] will play out,” said Gunn. Nevertheless, he did indicate there is a slim possibility it returns, “Never say never. But right now, this is about the future of the DCU.”

While a third season is unlikely to happen, Gunn made clear that Salvation and Peacemaker’s new group Checkmate will play an ongoing role as continues to develop the DCU. “That was always pretty instrumental in the overarching story that I’m telling in the DCU,” Gunn said. “I had mapped out what I thought the general story was, and two important aspects to that were Checkmate and especially Salvation.”

Additionally, he shared, “I think [Checkmate is] going to be really, really good at what they do. When we see them next, their circumstances will be a little bit different than the startup that they’re at now.”

Gunn also discussed how important the character of Peacemaker is to him, indicating his story will continue, “I really love the character.”

“He started out as a character who was the kind of guy that everybody calls morally reprehensible online every day,” he said. “I would have met Peacemaker at a party and gone, ‘Who is that f***ing asshole over there?’”

He went on to admit he’s using the character in an attempt to get people to engage in better dialogue over their differences. “We live in this world where everybody thinks that the way to deal with people that think differently than you is to treat them like demons,” Gunn said. “What a f***ing stupid idea. You want to change the world? You want the world to be a better place? You don’t do it by telling somebody they’re evil. It’s just not the way you do it.”

Of note, Peacemaker Season 2’s ratings appear to be anemic as the show has not charted on Nielsen for any of its episodes so far. Nielsen recently released its ratings for the week of September 8th-14th, which is when Peacemaker released its fourth episode. The show failed to achieve 360 million minutes watched for the week, which was the total acquired by Ms. Rachel, the 10th place show on the chart.

The show did recently chart on Luminate’s Streaming Originals chart for the week of September 19-25th. However, the show was in 8th place and only garnered 319.4 million minutes. The previous week it only brought in 262.8 million.

To put that in perspective, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company scrapped The Acolyte because of poor viewership and it had achieved 499 million minutes watched for its 2-episode premiere according to Nielsen.

