I spent most of the day doing huge edits on my next novel. Though I have a ton of stories in the queue for tomorrow. There’s a lot going on in comics and tabletop gaming! If you’re not on my comics Substack, make sure to sign up and get a new page of comic every day:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.