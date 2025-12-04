A new rumor alleges that current DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will lose power over DC if Paramount ends up purchasing its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

This latest rumor comes from Kim Masters at Puck where she shared that Paramount executive Josh Greenstein flew to Prague to recruit Zach Cregger for the studio. Allegedly the two also discussed Cregger, who recently directed Weapons, making a film set in the DC Universe. Greenstein approved of the idea and said he would make it happen if Paramount purchases Warner Bros. Discovery.

If this is indeed the case that means that current DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran would not be the ones making the final creative decisions when it comes to DC as they currently do. As Masters notes, “It sounds like change may be in the wind if, indeed, the Ellisons prevail.”

Almost immediately following this report, Matt McGloin at Cosmic Book News reported that his insider informed him that Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy would take control of DC with a Paramount purchase. His insider source said, “Zach Cregger was brought in by Mike De Luca for Weapons at WB, so this is a sign for things to come, a consolidation of DC Studios overseen by the primary studio heads — DeLuca and Abdy.”

Back in October McGloin previously reported, “The short of it is that James Gunn will be out as the head of DCU with the WBD sale. I’m told if David Ellison of Skydance Paramount buys WBD, that Mike De Luca will be in charge of DC and do a completely new start.”

However, a source informed Fandom Pulse, “Expect restructuring if bought, but no reboots or anything like that. Like it or not, they are fine with Gunn’s vision as of now.”

Interestingly, in an interview with BobaTalks in October, Gunn was asked about the story arcs and the plans he has for DC Studios, “You’ve referenced things like Peacemaker Season 2 and Lanterns setting up different threads and arcs. How far do these arcs go? Do they culminate in Man of Tomorrow or can we expect them to go further than that?”

Gunn replied, “Yes, they definitely go significantly further than Man of Tomorrow. Whether or not that will be me that is able to fulfill that promise depends on a lot of things in life. But yeah.”

