James Gunn's upcoming Supergirl film faces a problem: it transforms what makes Kara Zor-El compelling. By adapting Tom King's "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" as source material, Gunn has chosen a version of the character that strips away everything that made her beloved for over six decades. The result promises to be another Hollywood deconstruction that mistakes cynicism for depth.

Traditional Supergirl stories centered on innocence, growth, and aspiration. From her 1959 comic debut through various animated appearances, Kara represented the best qualities of youth: eagerness to help, genuine care for others, and an optimistic worldview despite personal tragedy. She arrived on Earth as a teenager who had lost everything but chose to channel her grief into protecting her new home. This version of Supergirl didn't drink herself into oblivion or wallow in nihilistic despair. She found purpose through service to others.