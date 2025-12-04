A leaked trailer description for James Gunn’s Supergirl film confirms what many feared: the DC Universe’s second theatrical release is adapting Tom King’s Woman of Tomorrow comic, a story that uses Supergirl’s name and costume while abandoning everything that makes the character work.

The description, posted on X, reads:

“Music: Featuring a track by Blondie. The teaser opens with a surprisingly grounded and comedic beat: we see Krypto the Superdog casually lifting his leg to pee on a space rock. The camera pans to Kara (Supergirl), who is waking up looking disheveled, groggy, and clearly nursing a massive hangover. As she tries to gather herself, the iconic sound of Blondie kicks in, shifting the energy instantly. The trailer explodes into a fast-paced montage of stylized action. We see Kara blasting through cosmic environments, delivering brutal punches to alien threats, and flying with aggressive speed. The vibe is distinct from Superman—it’s grittier, louder, and colorful, focusing on a Supergirl who is ready to fight.”

DC also revealed Supergirl’s costume, an exact replica of the design from King’s comic, and the official logo.

The concept of King’s Supergirl is True Grit in space, a revenge western where a traumatized young woman guides a child on a quest for vengeance. That’s a fine premise for an original character. It’s a terrible premise for Supergirl.

Tom King’s Woman of Tomorrow comic received critical acclaim for its lyrical writing and Bilquis Evely’s artwork, earning a 4.7 rating on Amazon and praise as an “instant classic.” But the acclaim came with caveats. Multiple reviewers noted that King’s portrayal “leaned heavily into trauma” and presented a Supergirl who felt disconnected from her established character. The series works as a standalone story about a bitter, alcoholic wandering space. It doesn’t work as a Supergirl story because it ignores what makes Kara Zor-El compelling.

Supergirl’s appeal is her optimism despite loss. She remembers Krypton, unlike Clark, who was an infant when the planet exploded. She lost her entire world, her family, her culture, and arrived on Earth as a teenager rather than being raised by loving adoptive parents from infancy. Despite that trauma, she chooses hope. She chooses to help people. She becomes a hero not because she’s angry at the universe, but because she refuses to let her loss define her.

King’s version inverts that. His Kara is bitter, drunk, and violent, a character defined entirely by trauma who needs a child to remind her why heroism matters. The story treats Supergirl’s traditional optimism as naivete that experience has beaten out of her. It’s a fundamentally cynical take that mistakes darkness for depth.

The leaked trailer description confirms the film is following this approach. Supergirl waking up hungover, disheveled, in a pathetic manner. There’s nothing super about a depressed alcoholic flying through space looking for revenge. That’s not a subversion of the character; it’s a rejection of what the character represents.

Gunn’s DC Universe is already struggling to establish a coherent identity. His Superman film faced criticism for making the Man of Steel too vulnerable, bleeding and getting beaten throughout the movie in ways that undermine the character’s iconic invulnerability. Gunn defended the choice by comparing Superman to Batman, arguing that heroes are more interesting when they can lose. But Superman’s appeal isn’t that he might lose, but instead that he chooses restraint despite overwhelming power. Making him constantly vulnerable misses the point.

The Superman film also suffered from tonal inconsistency, with Gunn’s trademark poorly-timed jokes undercutting emotional moments, and an overcrowded narrative that juggled too many subplots without developing any adequately. These are Gunn’s recurring weaknesses as a director—he prioritizes quippy humor over emotional resonance and crams films with characters and concepts that never get room to breathe.

Supergirl appears headed for the same problems. The trailer description emphasizes “grittier, louder, and colorful” action with a Blondie soundtrack—Gunn’s aesthetic sensibility applied to a character it doesn’t fit. Supergirl isn’t gritty. She’s not a hard-drinking space cowboy. She’s a young woman who lost everything and chose to be a symbol of hope anyway.

The film’s premise of Kara traveling across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto, meeting a young woman named Ruthye, and embarking on a “murderous quest for revenge” reads like fan fiction. It takes the visual design of Supergirl and grafts it onto a completely different character. King’s comic did this deliberately, using Supergirl’s name recognition to tell a story he wanted to tell regardless of whether it fit the character. Gunn is now adapting that approach for the big screen.

The problem is that audiences don’t want deconstructed, traumatized versions of heroes they love. They want heroes who embody the virtues the characters were created to represent. Superman should be hopeful and powerful. Batman should be driven and strategic. Supergirl should be optimistic despite loss. When filmmakers decide those qualities are boring and need to be “fixed” with darkness and cynicism, they’re destroying the characters.

The DC Universe is being built on a foundation of subverted expectations and deconstructed heroes. Superman bleeds too much. Supergirl drinks too much. The universe is “grittier, louder, and colorful” when it should be inspiring. Gunn is making DC films that feel like Guardians of the Galaxy with different costumes, and it’s not working.

The film releases June 26, 2026. Based on the leaked trailer description, it’s going to be a stylish, action-packed space western with a great soundtrack and impressive visuals. It’s also going to be a bad Supergirl movie, another entry in a DC Universe that doesn’t understand the characters it’s adapting.

What do you think? Can a hungover, revenge-driven Supergirl work?

