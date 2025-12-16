An individual who reportedly attended an HBO Max upfront event in Mexico City claims that James Gunn’s upcoming Lanterns series has “right extremists” as the villains.

Reddit user Depdendent-Essay618 shared information he received from “someone who attended the event in Mexico City” and stated “the antagonists are teased as right extremists.”

“They’re in a somewhat abandoned town,” he added. “inquired about either Atrocitus or Black Hand, and they said the closest we got to that were shots of a cemetery.”

Additionally, he shared that the series “is naturally similar to Watchmen in tone. Very grounded, very real, like a police drama that’s akin to True Detective (season 2 particularly in terms of photography and Mare of Easttown. Very tense.”

Watchmen also made right wingers out to be villains and specifically made them racists as well as followers of Rorschach, who ironically was murdered for standing for the truth in the original comic.

On top of all of this, the individual also shared some interesting details about Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern suit describing it as “amazing and fully practical."

“The color scheme is classic (green, black and white) with a bit of gold in it. Described as medieval and strange (in a good manner), like nothing we have ever seen before in a comic book. Very detailed. Like an alternate Injustice suit. It almost looks as if it incorporates an actual *medieval breastplate. He has it hanging in his closet along a bunch of leather jackets. He then appears wearing it sans mask.”

Additionally, he appeared to confirm that the show is all about replacing Hal Jordan with John Stewart instead of the two of them working together. He shared, “It is hinted apparently that if Hal doesn’t hand down the baton, John can’t become a Green Lantern (this following point is a conjecture of my own, but maybe there’s only one ring between the two of them?).”

Lanterns creator and showrunner Chris Mundy had previously described the show as being about “replacement.

He told Men’s Health, “Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins? That push and pull between those two characters is really important.”

“So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you’re yelling and screaming,” he continued. “That’s what we’re trying to convey: that he knows he belongs, so he doesn’t have to overcompensate. There’s a real balance there that’s just innately inside of Aaron. He’s big. He’s an intimidating presence just physically. But there’s a softness to him too. There’s a thoughtfulness. You can’t teach that.”

Mundy also shared that this show is not an adaptation of an existing comic book, but its own original story, “Our characters are true to the comics, but we’re putting them in a new story. So the actors didn’t have to dig into a specific period in the comic books. It was more about understanding who John is and understanding who Hal is.”

As for what to expect from the show, Mundy also revealed that it “takes place in a couple of different time periods and so the challenge was for the characters be consistent at their core.”

Additionally, he described it “as much of a buddy cop show as a superhero show.”

