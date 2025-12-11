Actor James McAvoy recently discussed his openness to return to the role of Charles Xavier, but also suggested that Marvel might do a “complete reimaging.”

In an interview with ComicBook.com, McAvoy shared his openness to returning to the role, “I’m all about doing good stuff, and when I got asked to play Charles the first time, it was good stuff. It was good writing, and I was excited. If people offer me good writing, I’m always going to be excited, but I do feel like I’ve had a good ending with Charles and I got to explore some really good stuff, particularly in the first two movies that I did for him as a character.”

“So if my time is done, I’m happy with the time that I spent and the time that I was given and if good writing comes in and people want to do stuff with me, I’ll always be open to that, but it’s got to be good,” he added.

As for what he believes Marvel will do with the X-Men, he shared, “They’re clever people. They’re so good at putting their stuff together. They’ll figure out where to do it, but that might not involve people who’ve done it before. It might be a complete reimagining.”

“And as a fan, I’m down for that as well and I’d be excited to see what happens next,” McAvoy continued. “If what happens next involves us, then that could be cool, but I’m not sure what way they’re going to go with it, basically. But as a fan, I’m excited to see whatever way they go.”

Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier is the one who will be helming Marvel’s new X-Men film. In July, Marvel boss Kevin Feige indicated the plan was to recast the characters. Additionally, he shared that the plan was to focus on Charles Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

Feige said, “They have been a place to tell stories about young people who feel different and who feel other and who feel like they don’t belong. That’s the universal story of mutants, and that is where we’re going.”

He also shared the film will be “youth-oriented.” “We had a great experience with [Jake Schreier] on Thunderbolts, and if you saw that movie, what he did withthose character interactions, he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic. Not, he’s younger than me, for sure, but he’s tapped into that in a way that I think is important. It was important for Thunderbolts, much more important for X-Men, because ‘X-Men,’ as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused, and cast movie.”

As for Schreier, he previously shared, “The core idea of what ‘X-Men’ is involves complexity. It’s an incredible opportunity with super interesting characters and [much] internal conflict. These characters are wrestling with their identity and place in the world—that’s inherently interesting and complex material.”

“But to be able to explore all of the ideas that are inherent to that rich source material, but also at the scale inherent to the source material, that’s like a very rare and fortunate opportunity. That’s very exciting,” he added.

