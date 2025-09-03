A Japanese artist has deleted their X account after facing a coordinated harassment campaign based on false accusations of using AI art. The incident is yet another example of the growing witch hunt mentality targeting creators across multiple platforms, with similar attacks now reaching legal consequences for accusers.

The controversy began when a 23-year-old user posted a "call out" targeting the Japanese artist's fan art, claiming to spot AI-generated elements. The accuser highlighted supposed flaws including "shadow on the knees," "long on the forearms," and questionable hand positioning. However, these critiques focused on normal artistic choices and minor anatomical variations that any human artist might make.

The call out post exploded across social media, garnering 176,000 likes and 8 million views within days. The targeted artist, who had spent three years creating fan art of a beloved character, posted a heartbreaking farewell message: "Over the past 3 years I finished drawing everything that I have in mind about conro G Missouri it was a great honor to have so many people come and see it please forgive me for having kept silent up until now I hope to meet you all again as an artist the account will be deleted at 700 p.m."

The phrase "please forgive me for having kept silent up until now" reveals how deeply the harassment affected this creator, who felt compelled to apologize for simply sharing their artwork.

After realizing their mistake, the accuser issued multiple apologies, including one in Japanese: "I am the biggest idiot I'm so sorry for making such a stupid claim with no basis I am ashamed that I ruined something you obviously love what you made is amazing I say again I am so sorry best of luck."

This incident follows a disturbing pattern of anti-AI mob behavior across creative platforms. At DragonCon, vendor Oriana Gerez was forcibly removed from the convention floor with police present after traditional artists launched a harassment campaign against her alleged AI artwork. DragonCon's failure to establish clear policies enabled mob rule over legitimate business operations.

Lauren Walsh captured the jealousy-driven mentality perfectly, posting: "I love getting waitlisted for a con so that someone can sell AI images. It's like my favorite thing..." Her sarcasm barely concealed the bitter resentment of artists who refuse to adapt to technological progress.

The harassment escalated when artist Lauren Welch celebrated Gerez's removal on BlueSky: "Ok on the bright side the police shut them down and they closed. If you bought anything from the A10 booth in pop artist alley at Dragoncon I definitely recommend charging back your purchases. Glad to see Dragoncon took this seriously."

On another front, the witch hunt has legal ramifications. A Reddit user claims they face a lawsuit after falsely accusing an author of using AI, writing: "BUT THE WOMAN IS SUING ME. I've been panic-Googling for like 48 hours straight and apparently she has to prove what I said was false. But how can she prove she DIDN'T use AI? I'm a grad student. I have $73 in my bank account, I can't afford to deal with this right now."

The accuser, much like with the artist, based their claims on common expressions to pretend like that’s evidence of AI even though they can’t tell the difference. These phrases were "let out a breath she didn't know she was holding," demonstrating how little these self-appointed AI detectives actually understand about writing or technology.

As much as all of these people keep attacking AI art and AI writing, most people can’t tell the difference and it’s becoming increasingly the case. Fantasy author Mark Lawrence's recent study proved that readers cannot reliably distinguish between AI and human-created content, with many preferring AI-generated stories. Yet the anti-AI crowd continues launching baseless attacks against creators trying to root out how something was created rather than simply enjoying the work.

What do you think about this escalating pattern of harassment against artists and authors? Leave a comment and let us know.

For great science fiction with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: SFWA President Misrepresents Anthropic Settlement In AI Case