Video game insider Jeff Grubb recently called Tesla and X owner Elon Musk a “Nazi” while also claiming that Nintendo created its Nintendo Today app in order to get away from X.

In a post to X, Grubb wrote, “You all know that Nintendo Today exists because Nintendo doesn't want to be beholden to this website now that it's owned by a Nazi, right?”

The Nazi party or National Socialist German Workers’ Party ceased activity in 1945 and was declared illegal after its military defeat during World War II by the Allied forces that included the United States of America, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and 23 other countries and governments in exile.

Nevertheless, in response to another user noting how Nintendo might be using the app, Grubb responded, “Obviously there are a lot of reasons. But the impetus was Musk asking for $40K a month and being a weirdo.”

He reiterated this claim in another post, “He tried to charge Nintendo $40K a month to share images from Switch around a year ago.”

This claim regarding Musk and X charging over $40,000 per month to share images from Switch was previously reported by Wired back in March 2023. The outlet claimed that Musk and X charge at minimum $42,000 a month for its cheapest Enterprise Package that allows access to its API.

X does not publicly list the prices for its Enterprise level for X API access. However, it does share various individual plans including a free plan, a basic plan, which costs $100 per month and an Pro plan that costs $5,000 per month.

Nintendo did announce it was discontinuing integration with X and the Nintendo Switch beginning on June 10, 2024.

The company shared in a blog post, “The feature for posting screenshots and videos to X (formerly Twitter) from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu is no longer available. While posting screenshots and videos to Facebook will continue to be available, this service may also be discontinued at a later date. The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu to Smash World, in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app, is also unavailable.”

It also noted that players would “no longer be able to post to X (formerly Twitter) or Facebook” if you attempt to post “from the mailbox in Splatsville, Inkopolis Plaza, or Inkopolis Square” in Splatoon 3.

Furthermore, the company added, “You are no longer able to post to X (formerly Twitter) from the mailbox in Inkopolis Square” for Splatoon 2.

Finally, it added, “The feature for sending friend requests to social media friends via the Friend Suggestions menu on My Page, in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu, is no longer available.”

Nintendo’s official explanation for why it created Nintendo Today was announced during its most recent Nintendo Direct at the end of March with Shigeru Miyamoto saying, “We’re launching a new channel based on the concept of delivering information to you directly.”

He added, “In the app you can view different Nintendo events. We will also be delivering all sorts of content about Nintendo games and characters every day.”

Of note, Nintendo has gold checks for a number of its accounts on X and those cost $1000 per month or $10,000 annually.

What do you make of Grubb’s claims?

