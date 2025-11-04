Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
2h

Well well. Look who learned a lesson. Or at least learned to listen to her agent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
SK's avatar
SK
2h

Why would I listen to someone who has to pretend to be someone else just to make a living?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture