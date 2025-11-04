Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who played Mystique in the X-Men: First Class series of films, revealed her opinion has changed on celebrities making a difference during American elections.

During an interview with The New York Times, Lawrence was asked about her thoughts on the Trump administration given how outspoken she was during the his first administration.

She replied, “I don’t really know if I should. I think like the first Trump administration was so wild and just how can we let this stand? I felt like I was running around with a chicken with my head cut off.”

“But as we’ve learned election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for,” she continued. “And so then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to just add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart. I mean, we are so divided.”

“I think I’m in a complicated recalibration because I’m also an artist and I-. With this temperature and the way that things can turn out, I don’t want to start turning people off to films and to art that can change consciousness or change the world because they don’t like my political opinions. I want to protect my craft so that you can still get lost in what I’m doing, what I’m showing. And if I can’t say something that’s going to speak to some kind of peace or lowering the temperature or some sort of solution, I just don’t want to be a part of the problem. I don’t want to make the problem worse.”

While discussing her recent comments on Gaza where she said that it is politicians who should be talking about it instead of celebrities, Lawrence said, “It’s like looking at a chessboard. You just watch these actors faces who have had incredible careers and done amazing things and made incredible contributions that all of a sudden one half of the internet or one half of the country just can’t stand anymore. They don’t want to see their face anymore because of blah blah blah blah.”

“And I get so upset for those people and those actors,” she added. “And it just feels so wrong. So I don’t know. I try to express myself and my politics through my work. I made a documentary called Bread and Roses about the Taliban retakeover in Afghanistan and Sarovski vs. Texas about the abortion ban. Pretty much a lot of my movies coming out from my production company are expressions of the political landscape. That’s how I feel like I can be helpful. That’s how I feel like I can bring awareness or do something.”

