Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe denied that he will return to the character in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club, Renner was asked, “Are you in Doomsday and Secret Wars and all that stuff?”

Renner replied, “No.”

When asked if he was afraid of getting recast with Marvel bringing another Hawkeye from another dimension, he responded, “If they want to do that they can go ahead. By all means you can do that. I’m pretty busy myself.”

Renner’s comments come about six months after he informed High Performance that Disney and Marvel Studios attempted to offer him half the pay of Hawkeye Season 1 to return for Hawkeye Season 2, which he declined.

He said, “They asked me to do a season 2 and they offered me half the money. And I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money. And so eight months of my time essentially. And I have to do it for half. I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Why because you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?’”

“And this is not Marvel. This is just like Disney. Not even really Disney,” Renner said. “It’s just the penny pinchers. The accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean just at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on that.”

“And sadly, I still love the character,” he continued. “I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season. So it’s a little disheartening that that didn’t happen. But that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go because my body’s probably thanking me time and time again that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”

He affirmed this telling The Breakfast Club, “Not because of the snowplow incident. It’s just ‘cause if they want to do season two and they just offered half the amount do season 2. Yeah, of course, I’d love to do it, but it’s going to take a lot of physical work to get back into it. And also, just the timing. Because it would take a little bit more time for me to physically do the role.”

“And maybe I just wasn't ready last year. Maybe it’ll happen in a year or two to come. Because I am still in recovery right now and will be for the rest of my life. But I am stronger every day, you know.”

