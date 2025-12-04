Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared an update on the possibility of a second season of the Disney+ series.

In an appearance on the Bingeworthy podcast, Renner first detailed why he enjoyed doing the Disney+ series, “I really enjoyed doing the series version because it was a bit more intimate and had family dynamic, which is always a huge part of which I think sort of Clint’s kind of superpower is.”

“He is such a human side of being a superhero. He’s one of the few. But I think his superpower is that sort of grit of the human condition, that is, loyalty and family,” he explained. “Otherwise, what are you fighting for?”

As for a possible season 2, Renner shared, “e were trying to do a second season. I think I will get strong enough to be able to do it. We will work it out. It’s going to be great.”

This appears to be a big change in tune from earlier in the year where he adamantly rejected doing a season two given the fact that Disney allegedly only offered him half his salary of the first season to do a second season.

He told High Performance, “They asked me to do a season 2 and they offered me half the money. And I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money. And so eight months of my time essentially. And I have to do it for half. I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Why because you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?’”

“And this is not Marvel. This is just like Disney. Not even really Disney,” Renner said. “It’s just the penny pinchers. The accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean just at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on that.”

“And sadly, I still love the character,” he continued. “I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season. So it’s a little disheartening that that didn’t happen. But that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go because my body’s probably thanking me time and time again that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”

It’s quite possible Renner’s comments on High Performance were part of a negotiating tactic.

As for whether a second season of Hawkeye should happen, if it continues with its feminist messaging the answer is an obvious no.

