Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared that Marvel Studios wanted him to return for a second season of the Hawkeye Disney+ show, but only offered him half the salary from the first season.

Speaking with High Performance, Renner said, “They asked me to do a season 2 and they offered me half the money.”

“And I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money. And so eight months of my time essentially. And I have to do it for half. I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Why because you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?’

“And this is not Marvel. This is just like Disney. Not even really Disney,” Renner said. “It’s just the penny pinchers. The accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean just at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on that.”

“And sadly, I still love the character,” he continued. “I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season. So it’s a little disheartening that that didn’t happen. But that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go because my body’s probably thanking me time and time again that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”

READ: Netflix Announces New Degenerate Animated Series About Personified Animals Fornicating

At the beginning of 2023, Renner was involved in a snow plow accident. A Sheriff’s report of the incident revealed that Renner was aiding his adult nephew whose truck got stuck in the snow. After using his PistenBully to get the truck free from the snow, the plow began “sliding sideways” and then proceeded to “roll down the hill.”

As the plow began to roll down the hill, Renner jumped out of it. However, the report then details, “Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew).”

“He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully,” it states.

He then attempted to re-enter the cab of the plow, but failed and was “immediately pulled under the left side track.”

He was then “completely crushed under a large snowcat (vehicle) and had “extreme (difficulty) breathing.” The report indicated that a 911 call log noted that Renner’s “right side of his chest … collapsed – upper torso is crushed.”

The report then detailed, “The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

READ: Rumor: James Gunn's 'Superman' Sees Character Frustrated By Social Media Harassment Campaign

In an Instagram post Renner shared that he broke 30 bones. He wrote, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all,” he continued. “These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”

What do you make of Renner turning down the role and Disney only offering him half his salary from the first season?

NEXT: 'Thunderbolts' Projected To Have One Of The Worst MCU Opening Weekends Ever