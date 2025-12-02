Star Trek: Voyager was arguably a dud of a show before the addition of Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, who immediately captured the hearts of all teenage boys watching the show as a reclaimed Borg character learning to be human again. Now, Ryan is complaining about the very role that made her famous, her skin-tight costume that highlighted her best features.

Hollywood actors are among the most entitled people on the planet, and more often than not, they are cast for their looks because they fit a certain look for a part or because they are attractive to the potential audience.