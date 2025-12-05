Jessica Alba, who played Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four back in 2005, described a scene where her character strips down in order to turn invisible as “humiliating.”

While discussing her career at the Red Sea Film Festival, Alba described a scene where her character gets naked over a bridge as her “least favorite scene.”

Variety reported she added, “I thought that was awful.”

“It was very humiliating in real life,” she explained. “I grew up with a pretty conservative family, and I am a pretty modest person. I dreaded that scene for weeks. I have a lot of whiplash from those days.”

The scene in question sees Alba’s Storm character have to strip down out of her clothes in order to be fully invisible. However, she does not have full control of her powers yet and she comes out of her invisible state in her lingerie before eventually turning invisible again allowing her to sneak past the police.

Alba’s reaction is not abnormal for female actors that are put into scenes such as this one. Actor Bug Hall shared in an interview with Nick De La Torre, “We have the gall to be like, ‘Well, my intention is to watch the beauty in this movie’ even though there was a young woman whose innocent was completely destroyed by baring herself on screen. And she wept for four hours before filming.”

“Almost every movie that I ever did that had a scene like that, a love scene, a carnal scene of any sort if the actress had not previously engaged in scenes like that before it was three to four hours of uncontrollable weeping,” he shared.

He then gave an example of actress Beth Behrs who starred in American Pie Presents The Book Of Love with him, “So Beth Behrs, it was her first movie. She became a huge star. She was one of the main characters in 2 Broke Girls. … When I worked with her she was just this sweet, innocent Midwest girl and she begged the producers and she cried and she wept, wept. And I saw this 10 times in my career, maybe more than 10 times. She wept and she went off to her trailer, ‘I need to compose myself.’ … But also it’s 100% of the time. Every time it’s the first time. That’s the process. And the producers all know that’s the process. They schedule it in. It’s scheduled in. Why is this scene scheduled for a full day when a quarter of a page scene would normally take you six hours, five hours? Why is it the full day. They know. ‘Well, we’re going to have to deal with the actress. It’s her first time. We’re going to have to deal with her for about 4 hours.’ It’s just part of the process.”

NEXT: ‘Bridgerton’ Actress Claims She Was Assaulted In London By 50 Year-Old Black Man Ahead Of Audition