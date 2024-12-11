Jim Carrey Explains Why He Returned For 'Sonic: The Hedgehog 3': "I Need The Money, Frankly"
Actor Jim Carrey revealed that he returned to the role of Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 because he needed the money.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Back in March 2022 while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey told Access Hollywood that he was …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.