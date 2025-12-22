The United Kingdom’s Channel 4 announced that it tapped Jimmy Kimmel to provide the the network’s alternative Christmas message, where he will lecture the island country about fascism.

In a press release, Channel 4 announced Kimmel would deliver “The Alternative Christmas message airing on Channel 4 this Christmas Day.”

As for what he will discuss in his message, the press release stated, “Jimmy will say, ‘From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year.’”

Additionally, the release explained that The Alternative Christmas message “has served as an alternative to the monarch's annual televised address to the nation to bring viewers a thought-provoking and often very personal reflection that is pertinent to the events of the past year. The message comes at the end of a year when US politics has featured heavily in news and current affairs programming across Channel 4 and other UK broadcasters.”

Kimmel made headlines earlier this year following the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk claiming that the assassin was a member of MAGA despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.

Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

He was briefly taken off air by ABC after Nexstar Media Group, which owns around 10% of all ABC affiliate stations, as well as Sinclair announced they would be preempting Kimmel’s show due to these comments, a Disney spokesman announced the show would be “pre-empted indefinitely.”

However, he returned to air less than a week after being pulled off. And he immediately attempted to spin a narrative that he was pulled off air due to government pressure when all evidence points contrary to that. After spinning that narrative, he then appeared to fake getting choked up and said, “But I do want to make something clear because it’s important to me as a human. And that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram of the day he was killed sending love to his family and asking for compassion and I meant it, and I still do.”

Next, he added, “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed, or unclear, or maybe both. And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.”

Later he added, “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution and it isn’t. Ever.”

After this he continued to spin his narrative about the government trying to take him off the air. Of note, he also never issued an apology or showed any real contrition or remorse for his actions.

