Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
3h

"Argle bargle." - Emma Watson

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
36m

One thing that is very interesting is that Emma’s comments are largely unintelligible. I have a hard time figuring out what her point is and the way she speaks and the words she uses makes me instantly want to skip over them. JKR is one or two orders of magnitude more clear. I may not agree with her but at least I know what she’s saying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture