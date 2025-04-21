Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling celebrating the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruling that sex is binary.

The court ruled in favor of For Women Scotland, “The definition of sex in the EA 2010 makes clear that the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man. Persons who share that protected characteristic for the purposes of the group-based rights and protections are persons of the same sex and provisions that refer to protection for women necessarily exclude men. Although the word “biological” does not appear in this definition, the ordinary meaning of those plain and unambiguous words corresponds with the biological characteristics that make an individual a man or a woman. These are assumed to be self-explanatory and to require no further explanation. Men and women are on the face of the definition only differentiated as a grouping by the biology they share with their group.”

Following the ruling, Rowling posted, “We toasted you, For Women Scotland. Neil says it’s TERF VE Day.” She then shared a photo of two champagne glasses.

In another post, she shared a picture of herself smoking a cigar as well as what appears to be an alcohol beverage of some kind. She wrote, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Rowling also responded to a number of transgender activists including Jonathan Willoughby who pretends to be a woman and uses the name India. Willoughby previously reported Rowling to the police.

Rowling wrote on April 16th, “Breaking: man thinks it's evil for women to have rights. We'll be checking the front seat of India's Fiat 500 for further updates as we get them.”

In another post, she added, “News update: man 'literally numb' with shock and 'shaking' to discover he hasn't got women's rights. The Fiat 500 appears to be stationary. More as we get it.”

In another post Rowling mocked Willoughby, “UK authorities warn that due to unprecedented demand, national supplies of cope are running dangerously low.”

In response to another activist, Rowling wrote, “The court clarified that UK women have sex-based rights. You and your fellow activists' meltdowns are laying bare what has been obvious to a lot of us for years: when you say 'equality' you mean 'women have no right, under any circumstances, to draw boundaries that exclude men.'“

Finally, in another post she added, “In case it wasn't clear: don't f**k with Scottish women.”

What do you make of J.K. Rowling’s response?

