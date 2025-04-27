J.K. Rowling is one of the few people within the publishing industry brave enough to comment on Neil Gaiman. After The Sandman creator filed a lawsuit against a woman who allegedly had to pay in sex to live on his estate, JK Rowling fired shots at him on X highlighting how corrupt and creepy he is.

Over the last year, multiple alleged victims have come out to speak against Neil Gaiman, claiming he sexually abused them in various instances. These women ranged from fans of his to a nanny who worked for his wife and Caroline Wallner, who lived on his property for several years.

Wallner was originally the wife of Gaiman’s gardener and they were staying in his guest home in Woodstock, NY, according to her story. She and her husband divorced, at which point she claimed that Gaiman approached her for sexual favors in exchange for staying in the property so she and her children wouldn’t be out on the street.

This kind of play-for-pay situation is illegal, and though we don’t have any details in court proceedings, Gaiman paid Wallner $275,000 in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, preventing her from suing him or telling anyone about her experiences.

Gaiman sued her for violating a non-disclosure agreement about the topic earlier this week, something which many say highlights how guilty he is in the situation. However, few in the publishing industry are brave enough to really speak out against Gaiman because he holds so much clout within the industry.

J.K. Rowling has spoken on Gaiman before. When the allegations first broke, she compared him to Harvey Weinstein, saying, “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories.”

Now, after the NDA scandal’s gone public, she made another tweet eviscerating the American Gods author, saying, “During a long career I've somehow never got round to sleeping with vulnerable young fans, using them for unpaid labour or having sex with an employee. I know that sounds unbelievable, but it's surely not as astounding as Neil Gaiman's most recent move.”

Her tweet shows exactly how corrupt Gaiman and the publishing industry are, as it should be simple to just not abuse one’s power in such a way, but it’s also poignant because so many in the industry try to destroy her for speaking out on the subject of a man pretending to be a woman and how dangerous it is that such men invade women’s spaces.

Based on media coverage, one would think that Rowling is somehow much more the heinous criminal for her outspokenness on protecting women than Gaiman is for what he’s allegedly done to women. It shows the hypocrisy of the media and publishing industry at the very least.

