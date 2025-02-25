Jody Whittaker Complains She "Didn't Fit A Specific Mould" For Doctor Who Fans, Explaining Her Run's Failure
The media is all talking about Jody Whittaker today, who gave an interview reminiscing about her Doctor Who run, lamenting that fans did not accept her because, as she said, “I didn’t fit the mold for Doctor Who.”
Doctor Who has been in ratings trouble ever since Jody Whittaker came on board the show with Chris Chibnall show running. She boasted some of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.