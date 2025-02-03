President Joe Biden’s administration spent at least $32,000 to fund transgender propaganda via comic books in Peru.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Congressman Brian Mast of Florida recently brought the expense to public attention during an interview wit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.