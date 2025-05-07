I have to admit I’m glued to BlueSky, watching comments pouring in as they’re canceling the convention in real time. I wish I had time to do a live stream on it! But for now, let’s get into the news.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in cultural journalism and stay sustainable full time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!