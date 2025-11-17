Director Jon Favreau shared new details about his upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and specifically how the film’s main character is different from how he was portrayed in the Disney+ TV series.

In an interview with Empire, Favreau said, “The Mandalorian has changed his priorities.”

“One of the last things we say [in Season 3] is, like, ‘I don’t want to go out there and just be a hired gun. I want to work for the good guys,’” he explained.

He also shared how the relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu is central to the movie, “That central relationship, as they go off and face adventure together, that’s the underpinning of the film.”

“Star Wars is always about progression and growth and characters evolving, sometimes for the good, sometimes for the bad,” he elaborated. “It’s about apprenticeship, it’s about one generation teaching the next. There’s more growth that happens over the course of the film.”

Lucasfilm hasn’t revealed a lot about the film despite the already releasing a trailer. What we do know is that the New Republic has hired Din Djarin to help them protect the fledgling New Republic against the scattered Imperial warlords.

Back in January it was rumored by Kristian Harloff that Din Djarin and Grogu are hired to rescue Rotta the Hutt. He said, “There was a storyline in The Clone Wars when he was a baby that he was kidnapped and had to be rescued and I think that they’re doing it now as him as an adult. What it looks like, is it looks like Mando and Grogu are hired to rescue him. He’s held hostage and they’re kind of like the good guys.”

“And the bad guy is someone, I even see people kind of guessing it in the comments below, and Embo is coming back,” he continued. “He was voiced by Dave Filoni. He’ll be voiced by Dave Filoni again. He is basically the big bad in this story from what I’m hearing. It looks like Embo is the big bad and him and Mando both going after Rotta. Mando’s trying to rescue him. Embo is trying to kill him.”

