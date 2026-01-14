Stargate is coming back, and the writers involved are being very open and transparent with fans with every step along the way in a refreshing change from most secretive studios involving beloved IPs. Writer Joseph Mallozzi posted an update about the new show and what’s going on with the writers.

In November 2025, Joseph Mallozzi confirmed rumors that Stargate would return to Amazon Prime Video with a new TV show, posting on X. In this update, he stated that longtime writer Martin Gero would be the showrunner, and that Mallozzi and Brad Wright would join the team of writers as veterans of Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis. The show is said to be a new cast and is not a reboot or prequel, unlike many other franchises that have been creating new iterations in recent years.

Fans reacted with excitement, and the entire Stargate corner of the internet lit up with YouTube interviews, discussions, speculation, and more in anticipation of this new show, even though it’s not likely to hit screens until 2027 or 2028.

This week, Mallozzi posted a new update that they are beginning work in the Stargate writers’ room to flesh out the show. He posted:

THE STARGATE WRITERS' ROOM APPROACHETH!



The Stargate writers’ room kicks off this Monday, January 12th, in Los Angeles. It’s hard to believe that some 15 years since sitting down to break “Gauntlet”, the Stargate: Universe season 2 finale, with series co-creator Brad Wright and my former writing partner Paul Mullie, I will be once again returning to the franchise. This time, it’ll be Stargate veteran Martin Gero at the helm of the new series, presiding over a carefully curated, expertly chosen artisanal selection of scriptwriters who will, over the course of the ensuing months, brainstorm, break stories, pitch ideas, and, of course, eat rotisserie chicken. Just like old times!



I will be zooming in from Toronto for the first four days of the room and then flying into L.A. this Friday. This will give me time to ensure Akemi, Sharky and I are all settled in before catching my Monday morning waymo to my first in-person appearance. While I would have preferred to be there from Day #1, timing wouldn’t allow it. I had the option of flying in early this week but as any veteran of the t.v. show Survivor will tell you, being present early allows you to establish crucial alliances while also making it more difficult for everyone to conspire against you.



The first couple of weeks will be spent discussing the Big Picture. Things like… What shape is the gate? What are our character and story arcs? How does our first season conclude? Who are our villains and what do they want? And do we really want to name a character Fabian?



From there, we move on to breaking the stories, mapping out every beat of every scene of every act (We still doing acts?) of every episode. What’s the first scene that hooks our audience and compels them to keep watching? How does Hortensia react to seeing the stargate for the first time? What kind of planet are we visiting and how does that first contact moment play out? How do our heroes turn the tables on the bad guys? What’s the last scene that surprises our audience and compels them to keep watching?



Back in the old days, it would take us an average of three days to break an episode of Stargate. For the first season of my series Dark Matter (The 2015 ship-based series, not the Apple show that is also a science fiction series with the exact same name…and title font), we averaged a single day per episode. Since Martin was part of that first season writers’ room, I assume he will attempt to beat that record, thus ensuring I will be spending my last month in L.A. visiting the Getty Center and hanging out at the city’s various anime-themed coffee houses.



But between the expressionist portraiture of George W. Bush and the Gum Gum Devil Fruit Mousse Bomb at the One Piece Cafe, there will be outlines and scripts to be rewritten and revised and in many cases, re-revised after which every one of them will be revised once again by Martin Gero because as the series creator and showrunner, that’s what you do. And then sometime in the not too distant (but not too immediate either) future, will come the casting and the location scouts and the VFX discussions and the all-important choosing of the caterer – the innumerable crucial steps in the lead up to that first day of principal photography…wherever, although I’m holding out hope for P7J-989 (Note: I will be regaling my fellow writers with so many classic Stargate deep cuts that I am fully prepared to be sent home well before my scheduled return flight).



Although the secrecy surrounding the new Stargate series has been pretty tight (Internally classified as TS/SI/TK/NOFORN Need-To-Know For-Your-Eyes-Only Above Top Secret Level 10 Clearance), I will try to offer insight into, and keep you updated on, the latest writers’ room happenings. For instance, yesterday I was sent a Stargate Snack and Allergies Form to complete, ostensibly to help plan lunch orders but more likely, I suspect, to weed out breatharians and crudivores. Interesting, no?



Stay tuned for equally enlightening observations in the days and weeks to come!

The comments were filled with encouragement and excitement from fans and industry colleagues alike, as it gives sci-fi viewers hope that at least one franchise is still going to respect what came before and create something the fans will enjoy.

