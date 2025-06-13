Creator Josh Howard has launched a new project bringing his acclaimed horror series Dead @ 17 back from the grave through a Kickstarter campaign that has raised $16,212 from 247 dedicated backers thus far. With the campaign still in its early phase, these numbers demonstrate the enduring appeal of Howard's unique blend of teenage drama and occult horror among his loyal fanbase.

Dead @ 17 first emerged in the early 2000s as one of Image Comics' most distinctive horror offerings, establishing Josh Howard as a popular voice in independent comics. The series followed Nara Kilday, a teenage girl who dies in a car accident only to return from the dead to battle supernatural forces threatening her small town. Howard's masterful combination of coming-of-age storytelling with genuine horror elements created a series that resonated with both teenage readers and adult horror fans.

The original Dead @ 17 run spawned multiple volumes and spin-offs, including "Dead @ 17: Afterbirth," "Dead @ 17: Revolution," and more, which got packaged into "Dead @ 17: The Complete Collection," cementing its status as a cult classic in the horror comics genre. Howard's distinctive art style, characterized by expressive character work and atmospheric horror sequences, helped establish the series' unique visual identity that set it apart from other supernatural comics of the era.

The campaign states:

On the surface, Nara Kilday has carved out a relatively mundane and obscure existence, spending her days serving coffee and pancakes to a never-ending stream of locals, truck drivers, and tourists.

But at night, Nara works in the shadows, using her unique skills in service to a mysterious employer.

After a job gone wrong, Nara's life of secrecy and solitude is suddenly in danger. Nowhere left to hide, Nara must finally confront the one thing she has spent the last 20 years running from - the truth behind her murder and subsequent resurrection from the dead.

This book builds off of the promised reboot from the Kickstarter: Dead @ 17: Kill Day from 2024, where the book revisits the original storyline from a new perspective.

Josh Howard is one of the most consistent artists working in independent comics over the last twenty years. His work on Dead @ 17 demonstrated his ability to balance supernatural action with genuine character development, creating protagonists that readers genuinely cared about even as they faced intense situations.

The book is available on Kickstarter for the next 22 days as the campaign continues to grow in backing.

What do you think of Josh Howard releasing Dead @ 17: Revival? Leave a comment and let us know.