Zack Stentz, the creator of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, attempted to defend him pushing LGBTQ+ propaganda in the show that is aimed at young kids.

Live Action founder Lila Rose criticized the show and joined in calls to boycott Netflix over the show writing on X, “Unbelievable. Netflix is using a children’s cartoon, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, to push same-sex sexual relationships and the LGBTQ agenda. This is the blatant sexual indoctrination of innocent children. Boycott Netflix.”

In response to this Stentz wrote, “Hey. So, I created this show (before handing it off to an incredibly talented group of writers & animators.) And no one was trying to push anything on viewers. We were just trying to dramatize the full range of human experience, which includes same-sex relationships. That’s all.”

He then added in a subsequent post, “Conservative Christians, I say sincerely that the only thing I am trying to push on your kids is ‘You are stronger and smarter and braver than you realize. Believe in yourself, take care of your friends, and help others (and animals!) where you can.’”

First off, his claim that no one was trying to push anything on viewers is blatantly false. The show clearly portrays sin as something positive, which it is impossible to be. Thus he and the team at Netflix were clearly pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda and attempting to sexually indoctrinate children who watch the show as Rose asserted.

Second, as SJW’s are wont to do, he admits his first point was a lie. He just claimed he wasn’t pushing anything on children and then admits he was indeed pushing something on the kids of conservative Christians.

Third, this is the perfect example of what Venerable Fulton Sheen described as “false empathy.” He defined it: “False compassion … is a pity that is shown not the mugged, but to the mugger. Not to the family of the murdered, but to the murderer. Not to the woman who was raped, but to the rapist. Not to the poor girl who is given a shot of dope, but to the rich boy who happens to come from a fine family. There are some judges, some in some of our courts, there are some social workers, there are sob sisters, there are the social slobberers who insist on compassion being shown to the muggers, to the dope fiends, to the throat slashers, to the beatniks, to the prostitutes, to the homosexuals, to the punks. So that today the decent man is practically off the reservation. This is the false compassion.”

This is seen by Stentz’s claim that homosexual acts are part of the full range of human experience. This is not true. Homosexual acts are sinful. The Catechism is quite clear, “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

