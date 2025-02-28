Kathleen Kennedy Addresses Rumor She's Exiting Lucasfilm: "I Will Never Retire From Movies. I Will Die Making Movies"
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy addressed a recent rumor of her exiting Lucasfilm by the end year saying she “will never retire from movies.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Earlier this week, Matthew Belloni at Puck claimed Kennedy would be exiting…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.