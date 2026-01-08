Kathleen Kennedy And James Gunn May Be Out, Ubisoft Shutdown - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
It looks like the days for Kathleen Kennedy, James Gunn, and Alex Kurtzman of the world may be numbered. Perhaps these franchises that have been destroyed will have lief breathed into them after all.
Rumored Replacement For Kathleen Kennedy Is A Feminist Activist Who Seemingly Discriminated Against Men While On A "Crusade" To Erase Gender Inequality
One of the rumored replacements for Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Lynwen Brennan, is a feminist who previously claimed she was on “crusade” to erase gender inequality…
an hour ago · 1 like · 1 comment · John F. Trent
The System Isn't Broken, It Is Rigged To Break Young Men
Every so often, a dry academic paper lands with consequences far beyond its intended audience. This report from the Economics of Education Review is one such document. At first glance, it measures classroom evaluation bias. Beneath the surface, it exposes a long-running mechanism for sorting winners from losers long before adulthood…
3 hours ago · 3 likes · Brian Niemeier
The Devotion Economy - How Fans Build Worlds They Don’t Own
Recently, John F. Trent notified me of something bizarre but revealing: modders have effectively transformed the video game Starfield into a Star Wars RPG. And, no, not a "fun reskin,” nor a "handful of themed tweaks,” but a 250‑gigabyte total conversion with more than 300 mods that rewrite every line of dialogue, every quest, every asset, and now even …
5 hours ago · 2 likes · 2 comments · Sam Gray
'Supergirl' Villains Rumored To Be Galactic Sex Traffickers
A new rumor claims to reveal that the villains in the upcoming Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock are galactic sex traffickers…
5 hours ago · 1 comment · John F. Trent
Ubisoft Shuts Down Another Studio
Ubisoft announced it is shutting down its Ubisoft Halifax studio, which developed the Assassin’s Creed Rebellion mobile game…
6 hours ago · 2 likes · 1 comment · John F. Trent
James Gunn Is Pessimistic On Continuing Running DC And Being A Director At The Same Time
James Gunn questioned whether he can continue running DC Studios and being a director at the same time…
7 hours ago · 1 comment · John F. Trent
'Stranger Things' Actor Explains How Important His Faith Is To Him: "I Pray Every Day And Every Night"
Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, shared how important his faith is to him and how he’s coming back to it…
9 hours ago · 6 likes · 1 comment · John F. Trent
Starfleet Academy Red Carpet Premiere Demonstrates Why There Is So Little Faith In The Star Trek Show
Star Trek as a franchise is perhaps in the biggest trouble it’s ever been in. Once a cash cow for Paramount, Alex Kurtzman and company have turned it into something very few watch or pay attention to. Now, Starfleet Academy held a red carpet premiere that exemplifies exactly why fans are tuning out of any modern Trek…
10 hours ago · 11 likes · 3 comments · Fandom Pulse
Maya Hawke Reveals Robin Was Originally Steve's Love Interest But Was Made Gay During Filming Of Season 3
Actress Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, revealed that her character was not originally intended to be a homosexual and she was made gay during the filming of the show’s third season…
12 hours ago · 2 likes · 4 comments · John F. Trent
Putting A Friendly Face On A Dead Model: What Ark Press Taught Us The Hard Way
The quiet dismissal of popular author David John Butler from Ark Press landed with a thud because it confirmed what many in the counterculture sensed but hoped would not be true: The project was never built to last. Instead, it imitated an industry that has been failing in slow motion for decades…
a day ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · Brian Niemeier