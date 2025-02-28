Kathleen Kennedy Provides Update On Star Wars Projects In The Works, Does Not Mention Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey Film
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recently addressed rumors that she’s exiting Lucasfilm by the end of the year, but also provided an update on everything that Lucasfilm is working on. Interestingly, she did not mention Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s previously announced Rey film.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and suppo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.