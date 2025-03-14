Director Justin Lin has reportedly boarded Netflix’s adaptation of BOOM! Studios’ BRZRKR starring Keanu Reeves.

Netflix announced back in March 2021 that it acquired the rights to the comic book that was created by Keanue Reeves alongside writer Matt Kindt and artists Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree.

Now, a report from The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit notes that Lin has boarded the project not only as the film’s director, but as a producer via his Perfect Storm company as well.

Lin will be working off a script written by Mattson Tomlinson, who recently created Netflix’s Terminator Zero animated series and has been working on The Batman Part II. He also wrote Project Power, which debuted on Netflix back in 2020.

Back in 2021, Netflix shared a plot description describing it as “a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B" is half-mortal and half-god, , cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity.”

“But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it,” the description concluded.

Alongside the live-action film, Netflix announced it was also working on an animated series that would explore “different elements of the story” and Reeves was expected to reprise his role and give voice to B.

The original comic was a 12-issue run that was first published back in 2021. Reeves would work with Tomlinson, Steve Skroce, and Jason Aaron as well as artists Rebekah Isaacs and Francesco Manna on three spin-offs in BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness, BRZRKR: Fallen Empire, and BRZRKR: A Faceful of Bullets. He also reunited with Kindt and artist Ron Garney for BRZRKR: The Lost Book of B.

What do you make of Lin joining BRZRKR as director?

