Kennedy Center Cancels Gay Men's Chorus Of Washington, D.C. Performance
In an unexpected turn of events, the Kennedy Center announced the cancellation of a performance featuring the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, scheduled for late May.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Chorus announced the cancellation in an Instagram p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.