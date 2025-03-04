Kevin Sorbo at the 2020 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

Kevin Sorbo known for his role as Hercules in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys as well as Captain Dylan Hunt in Andromeda trashed the Oscars describing it as a “freak show.”

In a post to X, Sorbo wrote, “The Oscars has turned into a freak show.”

He then shared a check list of how it portrays good things as evil.

American business? Greedy villains.

Families? Dumb parents, wise kids.

Patriotism? Lame.

Military? Corrupt warmongers.

Whites? Racist.

Illegal immigrants? Saints.

Pro-abortion? Check.

Pro-LGBTQ? Always.

Christians? Hateful, overzealous clowns.

Sleazy lifestyles? Glorified, no consequences.

In response to another user, he also indicated people should stop watching the ceremony, if that wasn’t already clear.

Sorbo’s comment is reflective of what Bishop Fulton Sheen warned about back in the 1960s when he described America being overtaken by a false compassion.

Bishop Sheen first explains that compassion “always implies a moral order. Namely, a distinction between right and wrong. Between the man who was waylaid on the road and the robbers and thieves who beat him up.”

He added, “Compassion also implies that there’s a distinction between a man destroying himself through his own fault and being destroyed by others.”

As for false compassion he explained, “False compassion, which is gradually growing in this country, is a pity that is shown not to the mugged, but to the mugger. Not to the family of the murdered, but to the murderer, not to the woman who was raped, but to the rapist, not to the poor girl who’s given a shot of dope, but to the rich boy who happens to come from a fine family.”

“There are some judges in our courts, there are some social workers, not all, there are sob sisters, there are the social slobberers who insist on compassion being shown to the muggers, to the dope fiends, to the throat slashers, to the beatniks, to the prostitutes, to the homosexuals, to the punks. So that today the decent man is practically off the reservation. This is the false compassion,” he declared.

Interestingly, enough Bishop Sheen noted this false compassion began through so-called works of literature and art.

He explained, “How did it start? It started in literature, in the novels of William Saroyan, John Steinbeck, where pity was extended through the novel to the good-natured slob. Then the novels of Mandel, James Jones, and others in which pity is shown to every kind of pervert and degenerate. As one character says in the novel, a girl said, ‘He called me a tramp. Imagine that? He called me a tramp.’ And the other girl says, ‘I don’t understand it. Just because you go out and do all the things that a tramp does and steal and so forth doesn’t mean that you’re really not a nice fine girl.’ Now, with what result? With the result that crime is increasing, the clemency of a false kind is shown to criminals…”

Given Sorbo’s observations, the Oscars are now promulgating this same false compassion and leading to an ever more degenerate and debased society and culture.

What do you make of Sorbo’s comments on the Oscars?

