Kick Ass Creator Mark Millar Implies Conservatives Are Needed In Comics To Write Characters Like The Punisher As It "Works Great"
The Punisher is a fan-favorite Marvel Comics character who grew in his legend because conservative writers like Mike Baron and Chuck Dixon created an undeniable mythos. Now, in a new interview on his YouTube channel, Mark Millar implies that the character is best written by conservatives.
Frank Castle, as a character, is a man on a zealous mission based …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.