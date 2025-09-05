Kickstarter has had a pornography problem for a long time, but now, for the first time in recent memory, the website is actually encouraging the proliferation of smut on its platform with a new “Kickstarter After Dark” initiative it’s emailing to creators.

While Kickstarter advertises itself as something to help get earnest creators going, it’s ended up mostly as a pre-order platform for massive corporations and a cottage pornography industry disguised as comics and books. While the site has banned books by legitimate authors such as The Wise Of Heart by renowned scientist Dr. Hans Schantz, and Private American by comics legend Mike Baron, it’s allowed some of the most disgusting pornography on its platform. Now, the site is full-on promoting it.