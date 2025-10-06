Kickstarter Employees Go On Strike As Workers Demand 4 Day Work Week And $85,000 Minimum Salary
Kickstarter employees launched a strike on October 2, 2025, after 85% of union members voted to authorize the action over demands that would make an average American worker roll their eyes. The crowdfunding platform’s workforce, represented by Kickstarter United (OPEIU Local 153), is fighting for a four-day workweek and establish an $85,000 minimum salary for all employees.
