Developer Tripwire Interactive announced it is delaying the upcoming Killing Floor 3 noting that its closed beta missed the mark.

In a post to X, the company shared, “We’ve made the decision to postpone Killing Floor 3’s launch to an undecided date later in 2025.”

As for why it explained, “After taking the time to gather and discuss feedback from our recent closed beta, we’ve realized that we missed the mark. Our goal isn’t just to make Killing Floor 3 an ambitious step forward for the franchise, but also to maintain the core experience that you’ve come to know and love.”

READ: 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Creative Director Says His Team Will Listen To "Good And Warranted Criticism"

Next, it stated, “With the full support of our parent company Embracer Group, we’re working together on a timeline to address many of the common issues players had during the beta, including performance/stability, UI/UX, lighting, and weapon feel. While it’s too early to say which fixed will be implemented by launch, we can confirm that an update allowing you to independently select your perk class and character is planned for post-release.”

Finally, the company added, “We look forward to another opportunity to show you a more polished version of Killing Floor 3, and when we’re ready to share more details, you will be the first to know. Until then, we thank you for your continued patience and overwhelming support.”

The game was heavily criticized in its Steam forum. In a post titled “Good luck with your new target audience” another wrote, “Instead of doubling down on slow tactical movement, extreme gore, punchy realistic guns and strong (sometimes crazy) characters we got Call of Duty in the Killing Floor universe instead.

“Oh it needs fast movement or the modern audience will feel bored. Oh we need to tone down the gore so the modern audience won't get scared. Oh the modern audience won't be able to play if the guns have too much recoil and reload too slowly. Oh we need to go easy on the voice lines or the modern audience will get offended and start a witch hunt.”

“So yeah. Good luck with your generic slop designed for everyone but wanted by nobody,” he concluded.

READ: Report: 'Until Dawn Remake' Developer Ballistic Moon "Has Effectively Closed Now"

Another wrote, “This game needs a radical change. They ruined Killing Floor. If they made a remake of the first and second parts and combined them into one game, it would be much better than this cheap crap.”

Despite the delay, at least one player does not appear optimistic about Tripwire improving the game. One wrote on the game’s Steam forum, “the direction of this game was terrible from the beginning, they don't listen to fans or what people want at all and then delay the game to backtrack on all the things they shouldn't have a done if they would've listened. KF is not GTA, nobody has the patience to wait any more longer for this **** that just looks like a worse KF2.”



He added, “Like Payday3, this game will flop. valve is smart not to count to 3, because the writings on the wall.”

What do you make of Tripwire and Embracer delaying the game?

NEXT: Nacon And Teyon Reveal RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business