Kingdom Come: Degenerate, Warhammer 40K Retcons, Marvel Writer Goes Trans - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II keeps getting cringier the more we find out about the game. Daniel Vavra has stepped into it and keeps pushing the woke agenda. But over the Superbowl weekend, a Marvel writer went trans and Game Workshop ruined their brand again for Warhammer 40K. Join us on our live stream to discuss at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.