'Kingdom Come: Deliverance II' Creative Director Mocks Christianity In Pathetic Attempt To Deflect From Including Sodomy In His Game
Daniel Vavra, the Creative Director for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, mocked Christianity in a pathetic attempt to deflect from the fact that he included sodomy in the game.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Vavra confirmed the game features sodomy earlier…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.