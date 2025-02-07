'Kingdom Come: Deliverance II' Features Graphic Depiction Of Child Sodomy
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II not only depicts a graphic scene of two individuals engaging in sodomy, but it’s now been discovered one of the individuals in question is a teenager.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Creative Dire…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.