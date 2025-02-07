Kingdom Come Grooming, Liefeld Flounces Marvel, Rocksteady Making New Batman - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
The Daniel Vavra Kingdom Come: Deliverance II situation escalated quickly. A lot of the “centrist” streamers last night did wall-to-wall coverage attacking me and my journalism… and now it’s gotten really creepy. It’s almost like this was a woke PsyOp to try to cover this up and attack us for reporting the truth all along.
Please support Fandom Pulse an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.