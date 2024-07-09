Kotaku Australia Is Shutting Down And Woke Video Game Journos Are Losing Their Minds
by Jack Dunn
In March, Fandom Pulse reported that Jen Glennon, editor-in-chief at Kotaku, resigned because of a management decision to prioritize gaming guides over the news. Then, on March 7, Levi Winslow disclosed on X that he and three more staff members were laid off from Kotaku. However, layoffs affected not only the video games industry and video games journal…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.