Activision celebrates Degeneracy Month in Call of Duty

by Jack Dunn

The latest crazy far-left conspiracy theory comes from Kotaku’s Ethan Gach, who is claiming that the trans bullets in Call of Duty are caused by a bug. In his “Call Of Duty's 'Trans Bullets' Are The Latest Right Wing Conspiracy Rage Bait,” he claims that: “A possible Call of Duty bug is c…