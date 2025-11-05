Kristin Stewart angrily whined about the lack of progress for female filmmakers after the #MeToo movement.

As originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart gave a keynote address at the Academy’s Women’s Luncheon on Tuesday where she angrily complained about the lack of progress for female filmmakers.

She said, “ In a post #MeToo moment, it seemed possible that stories made by and for women were finally getting their due, that we might be allowed or even encouraged just to express ourselves and our shared experiences, all of our experiences without filter. But I can now attest to the bare-knuckle brawling that it takes every single step of the way when the content is as too dark, too taboo, when the frankness with which it serves up observations about experiences routinely experienced by women frequently provoked disgust and rejection. But they are true and I don’t feel disgusting.”

“We can discuss wage gaps and taxes on tampons and measure it in lots of quantifiable ways, but the violence of silencing, it’s like we’re not even supposed to be angry. I can eat this podium with a fork and f***ing knife, I’m so angry,” she continued.

“May I leave my contortionist skills at the door and speak from the heart? May I not conceal or reframe my anger, but share it lively so as to move through it to something more fun and more beautiful and less boring, more original. The backsliding from our brief moment of progress is statistically devastating. It is devastating, such a pitiful number of films from the past last year have been made by women,” Stewart declared.

From there, she claimed the entire Hollywood industry “is in a state of emergency.”

She then concluded saying, “The last thing that I want to do here is lose the celebration under a pile of pissed off rubble. We are allowed to be proud of ourselves and maybe to allow each other to reclaim the gratitude.”

Stewart’s comments are unsurprising. The actress has made similar throughout the years. She told The Daily Beast back in2014, “I read a million scripts and people say I choose my scripts carefully, but it’s just so obvious when the role is different, and complex, and not some typical, archetypal girl, because they’re so rare. Not to sound cliché, but it’s a male-dominated and driven business.”

She added, “That’s a thing that women have to do—you must persevere. That’s what we’ve been doing. You need to make something that’s undeniably good. If a woman makes a bad movie, or does something stupid, then the door just slams shut. It’s f***ed up.”

Ironically, Stewart also told the outlet, “Relating it to my one little avenue, people say, “If you want to make it in the film industry as a woman, you have to be a bitch.” No, you are going to ruin any chance you have and give us a bad name.”

“It’s a really ridiculous thing to say you’re not a feminist,” she concluded.

