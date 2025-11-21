Roland Mortiz, the founder of Kvltgames shared more details on why Nintendo of America and Nintendo of Europe banned The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 from the Nintendo Store.

Yesterday, Moritz posted a video to X revealing the game had been banned just a day before its planned release of today, November 21st.

“The trailers and the title were already reviewed and approved and age ratings were set,” he explained. “The shop pages had been up for wishlisting the last weeks. We then first heard from Nintendo of America yesterday followed by Europe, and we expect the same to come from Japan soon.”

As for why the game was banned, Moritz said, “We can only speculate that a personal attack on us may have been communicated to Nintendo. This Edition 2084 version has been specifically adapted by us to make sure it adheres to Nintendo’s content guidelines.”

He did conclude the video stating, “We are in ongoing talks with Nintendo to understand exactly what content is that they are concerned about and whether we can make changes to get the game approved. We promise to keep you updated every step of the way.”

In an update following the posting of this video, Kvltgames shared that the game was still available on the Japanese Nintendo eShop, “The Great Rebellion Edition 2084 can in fact be still bought on the Japanese Nintendo eShop for Switch after being removed from American and EU store!”

In an appearance on Side Scrollers, Moritz shared more details on why the game was banned. Specifically, he said that Nintendo informed him and his company were informed that it was pulled because “Nintendo has determined that it contains content that could be damaging to Nintendo’s reputation or brand.”

He added, “We are trying to get more clarification, but so far it’s radio silence from Nintendo.”

Moritz went on to reveal that he did inquire as to what Nintendo deemed in the game could damage its reputation, but has not heard anything from Nintendo in response. In fact, he shared that this Nintendo Switch version of the game had been toned down, “We actually adapted the game, we toned it down. We actually removed all the over political satire in it. It’s pretty much a standard cyberpunk game. It’s tame. There’s really nothing bad in the game.”

“It’s very strange,” he added. “And my suspicion is that this is happening not because of what’s in the game, but because of who we are.”

He continued his speculation saying, “What I think is happening is that Nintendo itself doesn’t actually care much about the game because there is nothing in the game. We went through the Nintendo review process and it was no problem. So they have probably been contacted by some group. It could be an advocacy group. It could be an activist group. … So my personal suspicion here is — and I know this from let’s say an insider, I don’t want to dox anyone — but we were also publishing our game on GOG and on Steam. And I know from someone who works in one of these places that there was a request from the German government to take this game down. From a governmental institution and the reason for that is that we allegedly made fun of some German politicians in the original uncensored PC version. They were portrayed as enemies basically. So ever since that I think they really have a hate boner and they just want to get us from every platform. … But apparently, and this is something know, they are going around and calling publishers to take our game down.”

He clarified, “That’s what I know regarding the PC platforms. I do not know if this is what happened with Nintendo. I cannot say this. I’m just saying it’s a possibility.”

