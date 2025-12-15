Woke is still alive and ticking as we see with new Netflix Assassin’s Creed castings today. They’re going to keep pushing because SJWs always double down, but that’s why we’re here to combat it and provide the real news no one else will cover… and esoteric talk about sci-fi TV film pilots from the 1970s.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.