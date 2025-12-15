The trailer for Larian’s new Divinity game was unveiled at the 2025 Game Awards, subjecting audiences to yet another instance of “mature content” in video entertainment. Indeed, violence and perversion was unabashedly staged before a global audience and its reception reveals the depth of our cultural desensitization.

In this trailer, a man is burned alive in a wicker effigy and he is crowned with thorns in a grotesque parody of Christ; all the while a notably diverse medieval crowd gathers round to revel in sexual debauchery.

The scene was deliberately made to be striking because of the inversion of Christian symbolism, obviously attempting to blaspheme Christ’s martyrdom al the while commodifying torture as spectacle.

Violence as Commodity

This spectacle is visible in a variety of entertainment industries: horror films, pornography, and in video games. The problem, however, is that each generation of content must be more extreme to achieve the same level of attention.

The immolation of the prisoner is presented in close-up detail, not to invite reflection on suffering, but to titillate. The sexual grotesquerie surrounding the burning collapses the distinction between torture and pornography, revealing the fetishistic logic of the market: suffering becomes consumable, and the body is reduced to a site of entertainment. This is not “edgy” rebellion; it is the banal commodification of cruelty.

When audiences are repeatedly exposed to violent or pornographic imagery, the initial shock wears off and what once unsettled becomes ordinary. Therefore, to recapture attention, producers intensify the imagery. They push the envelope into more graphic violence, and even more grotesque sexualization including sacrilege. The spectacle must continually outdo itself to remain effective. Another problem is that, in a consumer economy, attention is a scarce resource and producers are incentivized to push boundaries further, because shock sells...for a time, anyway.

The tradeoff here is that, as violence and pornography escalate, they hollow out meaning. The burning man does not provoke reflection on martyrdom or suffering; it is meant to titillate through shock value alone.

In the case of the Divinity trailer, this was a targeted desecration. I needs to be, otherwise it doesn’t work. The grotesque parody of Christ’s crown of thorns is consumed not as a tragedy but as confirmation for a sacrilegious consumer. It is a ritualized reassurance that Christ-like images can be mocked without consequence.

Those who hate Christians find this imagery appealing. It is cathartic. Their contempt is staged dramatized, and rewarded with the applause of thousands of viewers. The trailer is not designed to unsettle everyone equally, but to gratify those who revel in the sacrilege. The trailer is meant to give people the satisfaction of seeing Christian symbolism inverted into the pornography of violence.

This is no different from how contemporary media routinely casts some shadowy “cults” as antagonists and programs you to accept sacrilegious imagery because it offends traditional values. These cultists can be as grotesque, violent, and perverse without triggering the regular accusations of bigotry. Hence, the shock falls flat on its face because for myself any many other Christians, we recognize this as being as “safe edgy” as it can be.

The same people people who think its edgy to mock Christ will flay their own skin off before they ever say the N-word in public.

The Abdication of Institutions

It is worth noting that YouTube’s policies against graphic violence and sexualized content were already in place when the trailer aired. YouTube updated its policies in late 2025 to restrict violent and sexualized video game content, introducing new age-gating rules. Supposedly, these changes were effective on November 17, 2025.

According to its own policies, YouTube should be age-restricting videos like this. This trailer showed realistic human characters subjected to torture and immolation. Explicit depictions of sexual violence in games are restricted under the new rules.

So, why are major publishers and award shows granted exemptions that ordinary creators are denied? Why do these rules exist if they are to be suspended on a whim?

Meanwhile, children who are told that video games are “for them” are exposed to torture-porn masquerading as art while institutions avert their gaze.

Fake Edginess and Safe Transgression

Perhaps the most disturbing part of this whole thing is the silence of the audience. In the live chat for The Game Awards, how many viewers protested the torture and immolation? How many of them remarked on the obvious sacrilegious parody of Christ?

Instead, many of them just commented on the pigs eating vomit. What, then, does this reveal other than a culture that has lost its capacity for moral discernment? This is a culture that treats sacrilege and torture as unremarkable.

And yet, even as this trailer undergoes its rituals of desensitization, training people to accept violence as normal, it only further exemplifies the false edginess of contemporary media. Regardless of all this pornographic violence, we know that these studios will still avoid controversial subjects such as racism or bigotry, because the ideological backlash might threaten profits. Instead, they indulge in these “safe” transgressions of sacrilege, torture, and sexual perversion. These are provocations that offend tradition but not modern sensibilities.

Conclusion

The Divinity trailer is not an isolated phenomenon, it is a symptom of a culture that has, for a long time now, commodified the pornography of violence. Even neuroscience has begun to confirm what theology has long intuited: brain scans show that violent and pornographic imagery activates the same reward pathways as narcotics. The spectacle does not simply entertain us, it conditions, habituates, and enslaves us. Each escalation of violence or perversion is required to achieve the same neurological effect, just as with drugs.

To resist this economy of spectacle is not to change your taste in media, but to liberate yourself. We have long been trained to consume this material without protest and all it leaves us with are worlds stripped of meaning and value.

