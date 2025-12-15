Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
2h

Channels get bans, strikes, and demonitized for content that isn't a fraction as bad as that was.

That may have been the most gratuitous thing I've ever seen once you combine all of the elements: gore, torture, sex, paganism, scat (horse), vomit eating, body horror, and human sacrifice. Then you throw in exposing children to all of that because, why not?

Was all of that really necessary? What on earth are they selling with this? While I have seen more unsettling things in my life, I've never seen anything TRY this hard to be unsettling. Why is THAT the angle they took to hype their game? I learned nothing about the type of game, its gameplay, or why it might be "fun" (of course, maybe that sort of degeneracy is the fun to be had here.)

Who would respond positively to that? Certainly not anyone you'd want in your life or on your side in a spiritual war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
2h

Welcome to the new age of Paganism! We've gotten rid of the churches, we don't go to church, we don't serve, fellowship or grow our churches, we silence ourselves voluntarily to go along and get along and now, paganism is rearing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture