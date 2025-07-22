Day two of John Trent Paternity Leave! I’m glad we’re not really dealing with a months-long paternity leave, let me just say that. I hope we held down the fort well enough, getting saved by a couple of great contributors today helping out that really made a difference.
Comics
Classic Comic Review: Superman: The Man of Steel #1 by John Byrne
In the Current Year, legacy characters are “re-imagined” seemingly every other week. The parasitic SJWs controlling pop culture are unable to create anything new. The best they can manage twist what is already established to their own purposes. Quite often, this involves reboots with retcons. But reboots are not exactly new.
Video Games
Ubisoft CEO Blames Disney's Brand for Star Wars: Outlaws Sales Disaster
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has delivered another tone-deaf response to his company's latest commercial disaster, saying Star Wars Outlaws failed because audiences are tired of the Star Wars brand rather than acknowledging the game's core problems. His deflection comes as Steam data reveals the extent of the game's failure, with only 834 concurrent playe…
Movies & TV
Superman 2025 - Heroism in a Culture of Conformity
I didn’t enjoy Superman 2025. The reason for this wasn’t just because of the social media discourse leading up to its release, but I will admit that James Gunn’s offhand comments about immigration were, indeed, part of it. His remarks weren’t rooted in any real engagement with geopolitical nuance. They came across as the typical Hollywood parroting of p…
Comics
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Girl Genius Creators On Webcomic Success And Falling On Tough Times
In the mid-2010s, self-hosted webcomics became, for the first time, a viable way to build a business in comics. No one knew it better than Phil and Kaja Foglio, whose comic Girl Genius became an instant fan favorite around the web and the convention circuit, and the creators also have a reputation for being some of the nicest people in comics. They’ve fallen on some hard times and launched a GoFundMe to sustain themselves.