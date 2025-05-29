ThatUmbrellaGuy and Megan Fox revealed that because of their YouTube coverage of the Jeremy Hales trial, an unhinged woman filed a lawsuit against them for saying she looked like a muppet on a playful live stream.

Over the last several years, ThatUmbrellaGuy and Megan Fox have made names for themselves covering high-profile trials, building an influencer network many refer to as “LawTube.” This has garnered millions of views for the pair, and their expert analysis is considered some of the best and most entertaining in the business.

The Jeremy Hales trial has been one garnering a lot of attention over the last year, he is a YouTuber himself who is dealing with stalking and defamation. It’s of interest to the YouTube community because it means a lot for the safety of a lot of influencers who do similar coverage. Fox and TUG have been at the center of covering this trial.

Because of this, several people have tried to get in on more defamation and harassment because they want to gain influence over being seen through the viral trial. One of these instances includes Leslie Ferderigos, a former attorney who was forced to resign or deal with sanctions from the bar association.

The situation with Ferderigos is a long and complicated one where she got involved with this trial and LawTubing elements of it, but at one point, there was a livestream in which she was mocked, claiming she looks like a muppet. It was in good fun, with a lot of laughter, but this woman took it deadly seriously.

This week, TUG revealed on X that Ferderigos filed a lawsuit against himself, Megan Fox, and several “John and Jane Does” who are commenters on social media for calling her a muppet.

He posted to X, “Apparently I'M BEING SUED in the most batshit lawsuit ever. Amongst other things, Im a WOMAN? Omg this'll be hilarious to cover.”

Megan Fox, who has since changed her profile picture on X to a muppet version of herself, posted a cease and desist letter saying “It has come to our attention you have been making targeted comments and creating content about Leslie Ferderigos on your online channels. Specifically, we have observed behavior including ridiculing her appearance, encouraging others to take action against her, and publicizing her recent lawsuit in a manner intending to incite harassment.”

Fox called it “The dumbest cease and desist ever.”

Apparently, Ferderigos has a history of filing lawsuits in court and not following up on them, as both TUG and Megan Fox revealed they have not been served in conjunction with this filing. It appears as if these are done to clog up the court and attempt to frighten people who run afoul of her.

Megan Fox spoke to Fandom Pulse on the matter, saying, "Leslie Ferderigos has a long history of filing garbage lawsuits that don't go anywhere because she doesn't serve anyone she named in the case. As of now, there is no lawsuit against me because I haven't been served. If she does serve me, she will regret it. Anti-SLAPP laws in Florida are strong and this suit is specifically designed to chill free speech about a group of harassers brought into a legal case to cause chaos and benefit the defendants, Lynette Preston and John Cook. So far, this group has made and distributed digital revenge porn of Jeremy Hales and myself, doxed my home address, my husband's name, and even the name of one of my children along with photos of our house for intimidation and harassment purposes. The new federal Take It Down Act makes it illegal for harassers to distribute faked porn videos even if they call it satire. They're going to find out the hard way that journalism exists to expose schemes like theirs, and that's what I do."

Megan Fox and TUG had a three-hour livestream parsing out this filing and laughing about it, and in solidarity, many more of their fans have taken to posting their profile pictures as muppets for the ridiculous and frivolous suit being filed.

What do you think of LawTubers being harassed via court because of a muppet comment? Leave a comment and let us know.

John Robinson is a Space Force Astronaut who crash lands on a planet of the elves. He has to save a beautiful elven princess from peril, all while trying to survive this strange world. Read FREE on Royal Road.

NEXT: Cody Dennison aka Camelot 331 Fights Back Against Game & Geek Convention Ban By Exposing Recorded Call With Convention Organizer